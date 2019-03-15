Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charter changing some business operations

Employees at the Spectrum Call Center will be seeing some changes but won't lose their jobs.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

According to a statement from a Charter spokesperson, Charter Spectrum is making changes to the way it operates in the Med City.

The Call Center won't operate 24 hours a day and a number of employees will transition from working the overnight shift to daytime.

Charter says no one will lose their jobs but the company will not release the number of people who are impacted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Tracking rain becoming light snow and a slick Friday morning commute.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

American Legion

Image

NIACC TO NATIONALS

Image

AUSTIN NORTHFILED JM LN

Image

Sand made available to flooded residents

Image

Charter Spectrum making changes in Rochester

Image

Owner of home where cats died has a history with law enforcement

Image

Rochester Superintendent's listening post

Image

Shifts for food shelves

Image

NIACC PREPS NATIONALS

Image

Facebook Outage Causes Problems for Some Users

Community Events