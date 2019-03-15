ROCHESTER, Minn. -
According to a statement from a Charter spokesperson, Charter Spectrum is making changes to the way it operates in the Med City.
The Call Center won't operate 24 hours a day and a number of employees will transition from working the overnight shift to daytime.
Charter says no one will lose their jobs but the company will not release the number of people who are impacted.
Related Content
- Charter changing some business operations
- City Council Vote to Change City Charter Language Fails
- RCTC joins the "Charter for Compassion"
- Business sparks changes to Highway 65 project
- Rochester councilman reverses opposition to make city charter gender neutral
- Operation holiday wrap up
- 1 child dead, 45 people hurt in Arkansas charter bus crash
- Triton Public School District's operational levy fails
- Operation Safe Driver Week begins in Iowa
- Hancock county approves new hog confinement operation
Scroll for more content...