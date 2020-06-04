NAACP official reacts to charges against officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Across the country - we see an outpouring of love and anger over the death of George Floyd who died beneath the knee of a police officer.

NAACP official Wale Elegbede says more needs to be done.

"A conviction would be really good, that's what should happen, look at policies in place, even the police chokeholds, look at policies to prevent things like that," Elegbede said.

He hopes the death of Floyd will shed light on the difficulties people of color face in America every day.

"As a black man, an African-American, it's just really sad," Elegbede said. "I'm angry, frustrated tired and it's just not right."

Elegbede plans on running for Olmsted County Commissioner in the next election cycle.