Channel One Regional Food Bank hosts food shelf

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Do-gooders spent their weekend packing more than a thousand boxes of food. Volunteers are happy to spend time helping others.

"There's a lot of anxiety right now with stuff going on in the world, there are going to be people that need food, need things that I could lend a hand, I have some extra time," Kelsey Vaszily, a volunteer said.

Here is a link to donate.