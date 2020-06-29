Changes to polling locations

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Some polling locations that are no longer available are the 4-H building at Graham Park, Shorewood Senior Housing, Sunset Trail Apartments and True Life Church.

According to the city clerk, some of these places don't have enough space for social distancing and seniors need to be protected against COVID-19.

To replace those polling locations, Council designated new spots for Election Day including Mayo High School, Gage Elementary, Folwell Elementary, Kellogg Middle School, Sunset Terrace Elementary and Willow Creek Middle School.

"We also are hoping that a number of our voters take advantage of voting early either by mail or by in person absentee," Anissa Hollingshead, the city clerk, said. "Especially by mail to avoid as much physical contact as possible just to keep the process as safe as possible for all voters."

Since a number of these new locations will be schools, there will be no school held on Nov. 3.

For more information about voting in Rochester, visit this link.