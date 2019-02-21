New Grand Entrance to Come to Peace Plaza

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A major renovation project is set to take place at the Wells Fargo building downtown which will include a grand new entrance. It will help connect the street to the skyway and subway systems. The project has been in the works for a couple of years and the developer explains what the project will do for the Med City.

"The building is kind of old and tired and we are hoping to revamp it by reglazing the exterior of it," Sean Ryan, the Project Manager for Ryan Companies said. "The second is what I just mentioned with the access of the skyway and the subway. This will really accentuate that."

Construction will start mid-April and will cost 7 million dollars.