ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The Chamber of Commerce recommends business owners consider employees' health. They are also encouraged to consider if customers will return to the business and behave as they once did.
"So we're going to use this time to say what do we do going forward with some of the things that have happened," Scott Hoss with Paramark Real Estate Services said. "Ultimately - we're trying to find a way to survive and recover."
Here is a link to that presentation.
Related Content
- Developing checklist for reopening
- Community Development Department
- Mayo reopens clinics Monday
- Pet grooming services reopen
- Mason City City Council approves development agreement with G8 Development
- Developers talk Two Discovery Square as part of DMC development
- New developments in Huisentruit case
- Forest City clinic to reopen
- FOIA shows timeline of G8 Development involvement
- Cleanup money approved for downtown Rochester development
Scroll for more content...