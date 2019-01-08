Not Enough Women Getting Screened for Cervical Cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A new study at Mayo Clinic finds the percentage of women getting screened for cervical cancer is lower than expected.

Less than two-thirds of women from the ages of 30 to 65 are getting checked regularly and the number is lower for women in their twenties.

Dr. Kathy MacLaughlin is one of the authors of the study and is surprised the numbers are so low in Rochester.

"Having Mayo Clinic resources, it feels like the capacity is there for us to do this but we're just not either educating people about the importance of coming in or not identifying their barriers to coming in," MacLaughlin said.

Dr. MacLaughlin encourages people to get an HPV vaccination to prevent cervical cancer -- the FDA just approved one for 27 to 45 year olds and she expects it will come out sometime this year.