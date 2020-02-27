Filling out the census

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

Laura Petersen is a nurse with Freeborn County Public Health and she's distributing census materials in different languages like French, Spanish and Karen to educate different families on the importance of taking the census.

She says she will do whatever it takes to make sure every Minnesotan is counted.

"The Census this year is focusing on how to outreach to people who may be were not counted the last time or were hesitant to respond which is our multilingual, bilingual part of our population," Petersen said.

April 1st is Census Day. March 12th is when people will get those census postcards in the mail.