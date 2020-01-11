Pledging to complete the 2020 Census

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Miguel Valdez and Nicholas Molina are part of the Latino population - they believe it's really important to have people of all racial backgrounds represented in the 2020 census.

"Minorities or anybody of color are afraid to really expose themselves in their community," Molina said. "The census is important because of their long history of keeping track and being able to identify what types of people live in these communities."

Molina insists - all the information on the census is completely confidential.

"It's strictly for allocation of funds, strictly to identify community needs individually within each neighborhood," Molina said.

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan calls herself a "census nerd."

"Too often I think our community, the native community, communities of color, immigrant communities aren't seen, heard or valued within the halls of power," Flanagan said. "One way to change that is by filling out the census."

It might look like a government form - but it's a way people finally feel visible.

Census Day is April 1.