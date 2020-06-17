COVID-19 Demographic and Economic Resources

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In a webinar, the Census and other organizations presented different data models on how businesses and households have been impacted by COVID-19. One of the models is the Small Business Pulse Survey - which gives insight on how existing small businesses are reacting and responding to COVID-19 related challenges.

72 percent of the food service industry got impacted by the pandemic - according to their data - while only 22 percent of utilities saw any effects.

"The utility sector is the one with the least impact. It's hard to imagine how a utility business might be impacted but I'm sure there were some that were," Andrew Hait, an economist, said.

Here's a link for more census resources.