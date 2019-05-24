Clear

Celebrating female veterans: 'It's just amazing being in a room full of women who served their country'

It was the third Women Veterans gala in Rochester with 160 women all there to celebrate each other.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 7:48 AM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 7:55 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was in 1948 when President Truman signed the Women's Armed Services Integration Act allowing women to serve as permanent members of the military. Now more than 70 years later, women are carrying that legacy forward and are celebrating each other in Rochester. 

At the VFW, a sisterhood of veterans fills the room, young and old, celebrating each other. 

"It's just amazing being in a room full of women who served their country," Ashley Laganiere, an Army National Guard veteran said. 

She says nights like these keep her motivated in a world that does not always recognize the service of women. 

"Women veterans are often the most under-served population, they are the fastest-growing population of veterans and they under-utilize their VA benefits," Laganiere said. 

Still, she has no regrets. 

"I think a lot of veterans would say if they have the opportunity they would enlist again and I think every one of us feels that," Laganiere said. 

Thursday became a night of comrades in arms sharing memories and a moment. It was the third Women Veterans gala with 160 women all there to celebrate each other. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking a mostly pleasant Memorial Day weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Forest City House Buyout Program

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend

Image

Busy Memorial Day weekend in downtown Rochester

Image

A sport for everyone

Image

Newman baseball defeats Clear Lake

Image

Joe Colon's trademark

Image

Artificial intelligence at Mayo

Image

Gas leak closes down road

Image

Women in the military are celebrating one another

Image

Highlights: Newman Catholic baseball defeats Clear Lake

Community Events