Celebrating 70 years of marriage

LE ROY, Minn. -

It's a 2-minute trek from Le Roy Lutheran Church to Wildwood Grove Senior Living - where Doug and Eileen Hutchins reside.

"It's good for us and good for other people to think of others besides just themselves and they certainly have done that tonight," Eileen Hutchins said.

It's a very short trek, lined with love on this fall night. Family and community are coming together to celebrate the 70-year marriage of Doug and Eileen Hutchins.

"It's being patient, understanding, and accepting God in your life," Eileen said.

Making their family priority number one is key to this couple's success.

"We both cooperated in our family and they turned out exceptionally well, if we had our pat in the back, we'd have to do that," Doug said.

The union taught granddaughter Jenna Bucknell the value of embracing the lighter side of life.

"They're a funny couple, they learned to joke with each other, not take things too seriously, me and my husband are similar to that," Bucknell said.

The marriage of Doug and Eileen isn't burdened by fatigue. It is a love standing the test of time because it is unfailingly strong.

"We just had fun together, the love started, and here we are," Eileen said.