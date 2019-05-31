Celebrating Louie Schneider

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Louie Schneider is Rochester's new honorary police officer: a ray of light who has endured more than his fair share of darkness.

"It gives me hope," Kristy Schneider, Louie's mother, said. "I see the struggle he has for life. When I see his ability and to just forget it all and just care about people.

His gentle spirit inspires others to take action, embodying the essence of the Rochester Police Department.

"I think Louie is very inspiring," Chief Jim Franklin said. "I think it kind of compels people to pay it forward. Be nice to your neighbor if you will."

While this ten-year-old continues to travel a rocky road, Louie's mother, Kristy says her family will stay positive. After all, that's who Louie is.

"We are just making it one day at a time," Schneider said. "Every day is a miracle and every day is a gift and that is who we are going to hold onto."

If there is one thing Louie hopes to show the world: it's love.

"If there's anything Louie would want or need, it's just for people to be kind, for people to love well and to offer themselves to others selflessly. That's really what it's about."

And here's another nugget of wisdom to take from this pint-sized police officer.

"All kids and all people, shine bright," Louie Schneider said.

Louie's mother says no one knows what is body is doing so they don't know what comes next but now he is in hospice care.