The CBD Centers opens

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The CBD Centers opened a sixth store in Minnesota. The store sells at least 30 products. One family from Rochester attended the grand opening.
Their daughter has epilepsy and started using the products a couple of years ago to reduce her seizures.
Her family has words of wisdom for anyone considering using the products.
"Build up that tolerance in your system, do it for a couple of months, then you can make the change, so everything we do whether it's diet wise or oil wise, do it for a few months. If you don't see any changes, you can up a dose," Justin Koball, her father, said.
CBD is short for cannabidiol. Unlike THC - CBD is non-psychoactive meaning it doesn't cause the "high" associated with marijuana.
