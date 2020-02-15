Clear

The CBD Centers opens

A new store for CBD products just opened in Rochester.

Posted: Feb 15, 2020 9:57 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The CBD Centers opened a sixth store in Minnesota. The store sells at least 30 products. One family from Rochester attended the grand opening.

Their daughter has epilepsy and started using the products a couple of years ago to reduce her seizures.

Her family has words of wisdom for anyone considering using the products.

"Build up that tolerance in your system, do it for a couple of months, then you can make the change, so everything we do whether it's diet wise or oil wise, do it for a few months. If you don't see any changes, you can up a dose," Justin Koball, her father, said.

CBD is short for cannabidiol. Unlike THC - CBD is non-psychoactive meaning it doesn't cause the "high" associated with marijuana.

