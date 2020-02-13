Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

CBD Store set to open

CBD products contain a compound found in marijuana and are seeing a surge in popularity - so much so - one company is opening its sixth store in Minnesota.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 11:25 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The CBD Centers is set to open its doors in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Some of the products contain THC - others do not. The hemp used for the products is grown near Mankato. The business is eager to clear up any misconceptions about CBD products.

"I mean we hear it all the time, it's like am I going to get high? The answer is absolutely not," Jared Day, the Vice President of Business Development, said. "There's a reason .03 is the cutoff and the regular limit, that's why we extract all the THC for that particular reason."

There is a grand opening Saturday and 25 percent discount on all the products.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-10° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Clear
-17° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -17°
Austin
Clear
-15° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -15°
Charles City
Clear
-13° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -25°
Rochester
Clear
-16° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -35°
Brutal cold and blowing snow this morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester's LInks to Titanic

Image

Section wrestling semifinalists

Image

Lourdes wins Section title

Image

What goes into the decision to cancel or delay school

Image

Rock Steady Boxing

Image

New CBD store in Rochester

Image

Britt opens warming shelter in City Hall

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/13

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/13

Image

StormTeam3: Cold Weather Science Experiments

Community Events