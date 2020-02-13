CBD Store set to open

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The CBD Centers is set to open its doors in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Some of the products contain THC - others do not. The hemp used for the products is grown near Mankato. The business is eager to clear up any misconceptions about CBD products.

"I mean we hear it all the time, it's like am I going to get high? The answer is absolutely not," Jared Day, the Vice President of Business Development, said. "There's a reason .03 is the cutoff and the regular limit, that's why we extract all the THC for that particular reason."

There is a grand opening Saturday and 25 percent discount on all the products.