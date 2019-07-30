Protecting your data

Clear

In one of the biggest data breaches in history, a hacker got access to millions of Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications. Now we look at cyber privacy.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn.-

Robert Mareck lives in Rochester and says he thinks cyber privacy is impossible to achieve in today's era.

"I don't think it's really possible in this day and age to be 100 percent protected," Mareck said.

There are always precautions people can take to protect themselves - according to computer and phone repair technician Nathan Evans.

"The most important thing a person can do with their mobile device is ensure you are not using public wifi for important stuff," Evans said.

While ensuring your privacy might take more work and time out of your day - Evans says - it's essential to ensuring you and your information are safe.

"I have clients that come in here every day who have a water-damaged phone who say everything is on this and I need it back," Evans said. "In some cases, we can help. In some cases, we can't. Once you've lost all your information, it's devastating and you don't realize it until it's gone."

It's also important to be aware of what accounts you have online: get rid of things you don't use anymore and make sure to keep your phone and apps up-to-date. If you receive emails asking for password or account credentials, verify them with the company prior to replying with private information.

