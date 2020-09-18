Candlelight vigil for prisoners of war

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It's the 10th year the vigil has taken place. The President of the Association says we have to keep remembering these folks until they are brought home. That way - they aren't forgotten. Family members hope to keep their memories alive.

"You hear these stories, and it's unbelievable what they've gone through, being a prisoner of war, it's unacceptable not to remember and keep their memories alive," Jim Nelson, the President, said.

Nelson says there are more than 81,000 prisoners of war still missing and unaccounted for.