Delivering hope to Ronald McDonald House

To put a smile on families' faces, Subaru and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society are partnering together to deliver blankets and craft supplies to kids fighting grave battles.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:56 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

4-year-old Nathan Herber was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma. When his twin started pre-school, Nathan began chemotherapy.

"It's near impossible," Andy Herber, Nathan's father, said. "Easily the hardest thing we've ever done. When you take one parent constantly sleeping in the hospital or floors and one parent trying to keep life normal for the brothers. They can sense something's going on."

But Nathan has remained unfailingly positive.

"He stayed happy, re-learned how to walk and never once complained," Andy said.

Three-year-old Josiah was diagnosed with Neutropenia, an abnormally low concentration of white blood cells.

"You could have seen his bones," Zuren Philip, his mother, said. "He was in the skin. There was not Josiah anymore. He was terribly sick. I used to feed him with a syringe."

His mother relied on her faith.

"And I remember one day saying to God, God give me one more day and I will fight to see whatever is wrong with Josiah."

Both prevailed.

"He just started making a recovery and he stared proving every Mayo expert, surprising every Mayo expert at his rapid recovery," Andy said.

"He's doing good. We just trying to get the right dose," Philip said. "The doctor is working right now to get the right dose for him."

Taking it day-by-day, these families rely on love.

"He's got enough love in him to last a lifetime," Grant Herber, Nathan's brother, said.

Nathan still has 21 months of treatment left to go while they try to figure out the right dosage of medication for Josiah's body. This is the second year Subaru and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society have teamed up to deliver to RMH.

