People react to California school shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It's one headline, one story, and one tragedy after the other.

One woman in Rochester says the violence happening across the nation hits too close to home.

"Unfortunately last year, my grandson was in school and the kid next to him in his locker said he was going to shoot up the school, I get emotional about it, it traumatized my grandson, he didn't return to school the rest of the year," Mary Teresa Gibbons said.

But there are disagreements about how these shootings need to end.

"I think we just need to enact stricter legislation," Gibbons said.

Aaron Farris is a high school student in Albert Lea who says stricter laws aren't the answer.

"Instead of worrying, the best thing to do is what we can do to prevent these without taking the rights away from millions and millions of Americans such as building safety," Farris said.

Farris credits a school for their efforts ensuring stricter security.

"Halverson Elementary School in Albert Lea added on to their building and we took a tour for the school board and we saw the new additions they made to security where you get buzzed through about two doors before you are in the part of the building where students partake," Farris said.

No matter what the answer is - people say this brutality needs to stop.

"It's supposed to be safe but you feel like you are in prison, school's supposed to be fun," Gibbons said.

Voters in Rochester passed a referendum for Rochester Public Schools - 6.4 million is allocated to security.