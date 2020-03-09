Clear

Byron parents learn more about referendum

Byron parents are voting on whether or not they want their taxes raised to fund school improvements.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 11:33 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Voters are being asked to approve a 58 million dollar bond. Parents and residents had questions answered at a community-wide meeting on the referendum. Many additions and improvements would be made to middle and high schools including adding more classrooms, updating the kitchens and adding new athletic facilities. 

If you have a $200,000 home, you could get taxed $11.33 more. 

"Well it's necessary because the town is growing, and student growth is happening, I don't think that's going to stop," Mike Seaberg said. 

But Gary Schaefer disagrees. 

"Because of the fact that I'm not working, I'm retired, I have fixed incomes, the extra money, the garbage guy might not get paid next month because I had to pay the school, I just don't agree with it because of the money," Schaefer said. 

The referendum takes place May 12th. 

