Voting on a new pool

In just a week - voters in Southern Minnesota and North Iowa will head to the polls to cast voters in a variety of races and referendums. In Byron - people will be voting on whether or not they support the construction of a 9 million dollar pool.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 11:26 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

BYRON, Minn. 0 

The pool in Byron opened in 1987, so it's 34 years old. Since the average life span of a pool is 25 years old, the pool committee believes it's time for new beginnings, so they are proposing the construction of a 9 million dollar outdoor aquatic facility. 

If the referendum for a new outdoor pool passes, it's going to cause a hike in taxes. Homes costing $220,000 will get taxed almost 182 dollars more per year. 

"For the amount of money that that actually comes out to be on a monthly budget, it's really not that much for such a nice amenity that's going to be in town and help this town grow," Matthew Evans, a member of the Byron Pool Committee said. 

The pool would have some fancy amenities including a lazy river, water slide and splash pad - but some residents say it's not necessary. 

"Is it practical to spend 9 million dollars plus for something we are going to use 3 months," Ruth Miller asked. 

Ruth Miller has lived in Byron for at leas 50 years. She doesn't believe a pool will attract more people to the town. 

"It's foolish to think that you're going to draw more people into Byron because we have a pool," Miller said. 

But Evans says the community needs a fresh place to splish and splash. 

"If we lose out and don't have nice parks and don't have nice recreation facilities around this area, that is something that potential people that might want to move into Byron will look at," Evans said. 

Ultimately - voters heading to the polls will have to decide if a new pool is a want or a need - and if the price tag is worth it. 

