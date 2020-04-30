Addressing liability concerns for businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

As Minnesota gets closer to reopening the economy and having streets filled with people, employers are learning about new risks they haven't had to worry about before.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce held a webinar with employment lawyers who told business owners there are three things to focus on to avoid liabilities while getting back to work.

The first is to follow government regulations: specifically enact social distancing and create a reopening plan. Another is to accomodate employees by helping those who could be at higher risks for COVID-19 due to preexisting conditions. The third is to enforce policies that protect third parties like screening employees and customers.

"You know you want to have a safe workplace if people come to work and they get sick at work, you are going to get shut down again, you don't want to get shut down once you get up and going again, do the best you can to comply, chances are your employees will stay healthy and you'll be able to stay at work," Greg Griffiths with Dunlap & Seeger said.

Here is a link to the presentation.