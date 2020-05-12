Safely reopening hotels, retail and restaurants

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Dan Mesenburg with Service Master Restore uses the phrase "burn the ships" when telling businesses how to safely prepare to reopen.

It all goes back to 1519 - when Hernando Cortez - the Spanish conquistador left Cuba to conquer the Aztecs in Mexico. When he hit ground - he had his men burn the ships. Mesenburg believes it's a fitting metaphor as we won't be able to return to normal.

"This pandemic is going to change the way we do business forever - there are things we're probably not able to go back to - at least until there's a vaccine," Mesenburg said.

One thing is key to get customers back in shops.

"Cleaning and sanitizing and disinfecting are the most important things you can do and this has to be done on a much larger scale than you've ever done before," Mesenburg said.

Cleaning visibly dirty products is incredibly important and using products like soap and water is fine, finding the appropriate disinfecting product is key and make sure to read the label to make sure it fits your needs. Then - follow label instructions.

For places like hotels - they'll have to be extra strict in how they clean high-touch areas.

"Public areas - you might be cleaning those like I said every hour. High touch point cleaning, pool and workout areas, you may choose to actually close those areas temporarily until we get a better handle on this," Mesenburg said.

Businesses will have to limit their guests.

"We're going to have to spread out, we're going to have to reduce the amount of people we have at any given time," Mesenburg said.

It's about moving forward - not looking back.

"We have to get both feet in, we need to be 100 percent committed and we don't need to look back," Mesenburg said.

Here's a link to the slide deck of the presentation.