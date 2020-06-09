Mayo Clinic researcher named Bush Fellow

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Dr. Essa Mohamed is a researcher at Mayo Clinic. He's dedicated to increasing the number of women and minorities who participate in clinical trials and medical device development. While getting his doctorate, he noticed the patients and samples were predominantly male.

"How can we change this platform in a manner that we can having more individuals come in to these trials?" Dr. Mohamed said. "Most importantly, as a researcher, as a medical practitioner and as anyone in these biomedical sciences, we need to go out and be visible and built that trust."

The Bush fellowship is a grant of up to $100,000 to develop leadership skills.