Talking to parents about bullying

KASSON, Minn. -
The school partnered with their parent-teacher organization to teach parents how to talk with kids about bullying. One tip is utilizing resources.
Parents can work with the school to foster better and kinder attitudes with students.
The principal tells KIMT News 3 some of the signs parents should look out for when it comes to bullying behavior.
"Understanding maybe a change in mood in your child, maybe they are disinterested with things they typically are, those things sometimes the busyness of our life we don't slow down and pay attention to, those would be really important signs for us to pay closer attention to," Principal Ariana Wright said.
The school hopes to host another meeting in the spring.
