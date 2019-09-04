Clear

Looking at 2020 recommended budget

2020 is just four months away. While few of us are thinking about the New Year, the City of Rochester is already getting the budget ball rolling.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 11:24 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

Rochester, Minn. -

The cost to reconstruct the airport runway is 67 million.

The cost to renovate and expand Rochester Police Department's North Precinct to house different departments is around 22 million.

These projects are all part of the Capital Improvement Program for the city. But the total recommended budget is around a whopping 387.6 million dollars.

It's a lot of dough - but City Administrator Steve Rymer says there's lots to look forward to next year.

"Over the course of time, Rochester has had steady growth, obviously with Destination Medical Center being here, into year 6 of that, with other things happening, housing, other development," Rymer said. "We're also just taking care of existing infrastructure, just to make sure what we have is well-maintained and building new to keep up with growth."

The budget will be formally considered and adopted in December.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Rain could return this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping your kid's lunches safe

Image

Will RPU go for 100% renewable energy?

Image

Building above Ramp 6

Image

Big goals for Mason City

Image

SAW: Stewartville's Josh Buri

Image

Biking for Kidney Donations

Image

Prepping for Hurricane Dorian

Image

Rochester explores 2020 budget

Image

Luft Legacy Lives on Through New Registry

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/4

Community Events