Looking at 2020 recommended budget

Rochester, Minn. -

The cost to reconstruct the airport runway is 67 million.

The cost to renovate and expand Rochester Police Department's North Precinct to house different departments is around 22 million.

These projects are all part of the Capital Improvement Program for the city. But the total recommended budget is around a whopping 387.6 million dollars.

It's a lot of dough - but City Administrator Steve Rymer says there's lots to look forward to next year.

"Over the course of time, Rochester has had steady growth, obviously with Destination Medical Center being here, into year 6 of that, with other things happening, housing, other development," Rymer said. "We're also just taking care of existing infrastructure, just to make sure what we have is well-maintained and building new to keep up with growth."

The budget will be formally considered and adopted in December.