ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Pastor Carl-Eric Gentes is making it his mission for his parishioners to take a stand with the Black Lives Matter movement.

He writes devotional letters to his congregation, holds book studies and dedicated all of the last Lent season to talking about racism and what white privilege means, how it impacts us and the way we understand God and our neighbor.

"As a Christian, if I call Jesus my Lord and Savior, then I am binding myself to all of the crucified people of the world," Gentes said. "That why It's the Christian thing to do because Jesus draws us into relationship with those people."

Gentes tells KIMT News 3 Dylann Roof - the white supremacist - who killed the nine worshippers in Charleston was a member of Gentes' denomination - the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. After the shooting - he had to come to terms with the fact that racism and hatred was alive in the Church. That's why he wants parishioners to get involved in the fight against racism.