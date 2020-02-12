Clear
Improving Bridge Avenue

A major roadway in Freeborn County is set to see some major changes. Since 2003 - a consulting firm has been working on a design for Bridge Avenue between Marshall Street and Hammer road. The plan is to reconstruct the roadway and replace the sewer and water main, but not all residents are happy with all the changes.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 10:46 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - 

Change. 

That's what is planned for Bridge Avenue in the coming months - and change - is sorely needed. 

"When infrastructure gets old and worn, it requires more and more maintenance every year," Matthew Hansen, a project manager with SRF Consulting said. "So at some point, it requires the end of its service life and it needs to be reconstructed - and we're beyond that point at this time." 

A traffic signal will be removed. Consultants say safety won't be jeopardized. 

"We've come up with an enhanced pedestrian crossing that uses a rapid rectangular flashing beacon in addition to the crossing signs," Hansen said. 

Quincy Borland isn't taking any stock in the consultants. 

"In our area, we're looking at many youth, children and elderly crossing that area and it's just not safe," Borland said. 

Borland says the signal should stay. 

"We have a flashing light at Lou Rich in Albert Lea, we have multiple accidents there and injuries," Borland said. "That's not a safe option. That's mostly for adults in that area." 

From spring to fall of 2020, traffic will be rerouted around Bridge Avenue with detours including East Richway Drive, Garfield Avenue and East Hawthorne Street. 

While change is inevitable, it's not embraced by all. 

"Why change something that doesn't need to be fixed?" Borland asked. 

This is a 10 million dollar project with construction set to start this spring. 

