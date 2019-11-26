Clear
The Chateau Theatre returns

The Chateau Theatre is back with its beautiful marquee - but it's what's inside that interests people the most.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 12:54 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Former Mayor Ardell Brede says he would do the unimaginable to preserve and keep the Chateau where it belongs: in the Heart of the City. 

"I said, I'll lay in front of the building and they'll have to drive over me if someone wants to tear it down," Brede said. 

And the decision to re-open these doors proves to be popular. 

"It's very beautiful, very exciting to see it re-opening," Kerry Burritt said. 

Others agree. 

"I'm really glad and happy the Chateau is going to get a second life," Alex Leehan said. 

But the renovated Chateau Theatre will be something different from what Brede grew up with. 

"Many cities have a pretty classic old theatre that's been there and rejuvented to the latest electronics and whatever, we could really use that downtown," Brede said. 

Regardless of opinion - the public can reach one consensus: in a fast-paced city, it's nice to see past and present merge. 

"It was definitely kind of a downer walking by it and seeing a grand old building no longer having a purpose and having a shell of itself," Lehan said. "It's really nice to see it have some life back to downtown."

