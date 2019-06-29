Former Mayor Brede is Grand Marshall at Rochesterfest

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

When you look inside Ardell Brede's garage, you see mementos from his time as Mayor. He admits it was hard to move on after manning the city for years.

"Every other week or so, somebody will say to me, I wish you were our mayor or something," Brede said. "And even last year when I said I wasn't going to run again, I had people figuratively twisting my arm saying no you gotta run again."

But now it's time for a new chapter as your Grand Marshall.

"For the most part it will be a chance to share that feeling between the citizens, visitors, along the parade route and myself to actually spread the love," Brede said.

While the beloved former Mayor recently tore his achilles tendon, he says he's been busy practicing the most important move for the big parade: waving hands.

"I think i've got that either way," Brede said.

The parade route begins on 6th Street Southwest at 2:00 pm.