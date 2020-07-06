Boys and Girls Club Staff Testing

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The organization's CEO tells KIMT News 3 they expect the staff members possibly got exposed outside of the Club. They are waiting on results of COVID-19 testing. The CEO tells KIMT News 3 he is confident the organization will operate at some capacity - but there are some staff and children who might have to quarantine if they are potentially exposed.

"Our staff and kids are kind of divided into pods, and so, when, if there were an exposure, a confirmed exposure, it would likely be limited to a small subsect of people who travel in the same pod together because we don't cross those pods," Chad Campbell, the CEO, said.

The Boys & Girls Club hopes to reopen Wednesday.