Residents Talk About Life on the U.S.-Mexico Border

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A big point of contention during Donald Trump's presidency? Funding for a wall along the Southern Border. But residents who visited the border last November say it will do nothing to ensure security or advance the country any further.

Rae Dunn is a member of Peace United Church of Christ who visited the Border with other members of churches throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Washington State. Her journey made Dunn more sympathetic to the migrant's plight.

"Why would a woman leave Honduras with her four-month old baby and travel for 2000 miles just to go to McDonald's or something?" Dunn asked. "I doubt it."

Dunn believes more talk of adding to the wall is ridiculous.

"It doesn't work now, it hasn't worked in the past and it will not work in the future," Dunn said.

Diane Haines helps lead trips to the Border and says all of the technology that Customs and Border Protection uses is not needed.

"We don't need all the sensors, the drones, the surveillance towers, we don't need this," Haines said. "It's separating us from our people."

They plan on visiting the border again in November.