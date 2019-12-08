Library auditorium reopens for book and bake sale

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The Rochester Public Library holds 4 sales a year: one of them being the gift quality and book sale. The auditorium was not open for the last sale in October after the major water leak in September.
One volunteer with Friends of the Library which raises money for the library is happy to see the auditorium mostly re-opened and restored.
"There's so many events that go on here in the library, it's really a community gathering place, and this room has a lot of use for community activities, the fact that it's available is a big deal for the community," Linda Wagner said.
The next sale is in February.
