Bonner Elementary gets grant for legos

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -

It's the chance to build on engineering and technology skills using pattern blocks, gadgets and lots of legos. It's a unique opportunity students say they are thrilled to experience, as they go beyond the textbooks.

"It's like you can use your imagination and you don't really have to follow instructions," Elliott Steffen, a second-grader at Bonner Elementary, said.

It's problem-solving using creativity and gets these kids excited for school. A second grade teacher says she is eager to use the new tools.

"This encourages them to not only continue to be curious and not only invent and create new things," Kenna Kreidermacher said. "It gets them excited to come to school every day and know they have something to look forward to right away."

The teaching team got enough money for 4 sets of 24 bins. They will get them in the fall.