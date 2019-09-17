Clear

Olmsted County Sheriff's office gets new body cameras

It's out with the old, in with the new for law enforcement in Olmsted County.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners voted to move forward and allow the Sheriff's office to buy new body cameras. 

They'll get upgraded squad car cameras too - since their old ones are outdated. 

It will cost just over a million dollars - but John Bier sees it as a good investment. 

"They'll save lives, they'll prevent a lot of lawsuits, when you have a record of exactly what happened, it's a lot better than just writing written reports from he said, she said, who say, they said, now you have a picture, people can interpret those reports a little different," Bier said. 

The plan is to get the new cameras by the New Year. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Summer heat is here to stay as we inch closer to the start of fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KoMet volleyball sweeps Byron 3-0

Image

Latest Iowa AP football poll

Image

Dover-Eyota gets past St. Charles

Image

Talking about homelessness

Image

Getting to see the new electric bus

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/17

Image

Float therapy to reset your brain

Image

Rochester Area Foundation celebrates 75 years

Image

Byron rolls on offense, defeats PIZM 4-1

Image

Money for Music Man Square

Community Events