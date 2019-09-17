Olmsted County Sheriff's office gets new body cameras

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners voted to move forward and allow the Sheriff's office to buy new body cameras.

They'll get upgraded squad car cameras too - since their old ones are outdated.

It will cost just over a million dollars - but John Bier sees it as a good investment.

"They'll save lives, they'll prevent a lot of lawsuits, when you have a record of exactly what happened, it's a lot better than just writing written reports from he said, she said, who say, they said, now you have a picture, people can interpret those reports a little different," Bier said.

The plan is to get the new cameras by the New Year.