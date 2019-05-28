Clear
Making progress on Blazing Star Landing

It's a project 14 years in the making. Now it looks like Albert Lea City Council is making the steps to add more jobs, economic growth and activity in the city.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

At the Albert Lea City Council meeting, they discussed the Blazing Star Landing and Community Center Project.

The point is to add more private developments like retailers, a hotel, apartments and a community center.

City Council member Larry Baker talks about why they just hope to get moving soon.

"It's time for us to take this next step," Baker said. "It's a big step but I think it's an important step for the city for the simple reason. It just keeps our momentum going forward. It would be another attraction to attract businesses, people, and tourists.

City Council wil meet again on June 10th to discuss whether or not they will support a 20 million dollar bonding bill for the development.

