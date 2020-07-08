Praying for racial justice

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

8 minutes and 46 seconds. That's how long Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto George Floyd's neck. Vigil goers set their timers to mark how long it takes for a man of color to die.

Floyd is just one of many to die because of systemic racism.

"The church will not be silent and stand idly by while our young black and brown women and men are unjustifiably murdered," Pastor Paul Bauch of Peace United Church of Christ said.

Bauch believes Jesus' followers should stand witht his movement against racism.

"We pray tonight for unity and peace because Black Lives Matter," Bauch said.

Pastor Lorone Shepard with Christway Full Gospel Ministry is optimistic about the future. In her lifetime - she's already seen progress.

"What is new to me is that people are coming together of all colors, all race, they see the injustice, to see people protesting on the black man's behalf, that has really encouraged me" Shepard said.

Shepard says - we still have a long way to go.

"You would have to be in the position of a black man to understand their lives do matter," Shepard said.

But it's through prayer, reflection and remembrance, vigil goers believe we can achieve the goal of a fair and just society.

