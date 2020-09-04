Family puts up billboard warning about HPV vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Bunch family is so passionate about their son's story - they wanted to put up a billboard in downtown Rochester - but it got taken down soon after.

Their son Christopher got the HPV vaccine. A couple of months later - he was diagnosed with swelling of the brain and spinal cord. His parents say his neurologist is convinced the HPV vaccination caused the swelling. Christopher died in August of 2018.

"His perfect body was destroyed by this vaccination and everyone needs to know what they're putting inside their children's body and that's why we believe this message needs to be out," Destiny Maynard, his mother, said.

Christopher's family has put up billboards in cities like Atlanta, Wichita, Lagrange and Chicago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports - more than 120 million doses of HPV vaccines have been distributed. There's reliable data that shows the vaccines are safe. On rare occasions - a person could have a serious allergic reaction to it.