Billboard pokes fun at politics

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Med City Apartments put up a billboard with Trump and Obama side-by-side. The ad promotes "stress-free living" at their apartment complex. We met with the owner of Med City Apartments who explains why he chose to poke fun at politics to promote his complex.
"The point of the ad is it's not really political at all except for to say that life's pretty good. We're all people and we've got it pretty good, so why not push good feelings rather than bad?" Randy Lehman said.
Lehman said he will keep the billboard up the next 2 months.
