Safely biking outside

It's warming up and people are moving...even pulling their bicycles out of their garage. But there are dangers that can come with this kind of transportation. Learn how some cyclists stay safe.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 11:53 PM
Updated: Mar. 30, 2019 12:36 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

When Manuel Payan climbs aboard his bike to ride the streets of Rochester, he is aware of the danger but this John Marshall junior has no other way to travel.

"I don't have a drivers license and this is the only way I know how to get from A to B," Payan said.

The trepidation he feels is all too real.

"I'm watching out for everyone," Payan said. "I'm scared I'm going to get hit. I'm only a kid."

He remembers when one motorist got too close for comfort.

"I actually had to tap my foot on someone's fender before just so I wouldn't get hit all the way," Payan said.

But this adventurous cyclist concedes he could do more to protect himself.

"I don't have reflectors on my bike and I know that's technically a crime to ride without those but whenever I do, I'm twice as safe," Payan said.

Matt Hawkins is the owner of Rochester Cycling and he says the key to cycling safely is to be visible.

"You always want to be riding defensively in case someone doesn't see you, you're not putting yourself in harm's way," Hawkins said.

If Hawkins were face-to-face with Payan, he'd likely tell him to put on some reflective gear.

"I know I'm wearing the exact opposite, I'm going against every rule that I'm saying here but pop out when you are riding your bike," Payan said.

While every parent would surely like Payan to put a helmet on, this adventurous soul surely gets a lot of joy out of his chosen mode of transport.

"You got the weird folks, you got the cool folks," Payan said. "Some people have even given me tip money just for being nice and giving them wisdom."

