Adding more bike lanes downtown

Avid cyclists in the Med City know this: there are a lack of bike facilities in Rochester. To make up for it - Council is considering more one-way bike lanes downtown.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 11:49 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Matt Hawkins is the owner of Rochester Cycling & Fitness. He finds it difficult navigating the area on his bike. 

He likes the idea of more bike lanes and believes it will make commuting much safer as traffic increases. 

"Having alternatives is going to improve the downtown traffic situation immensely, amything you can do to get people off of, out of their cars and onto bikes is going to be a big help," Matt Hawkins said. 

The bike lanes issue will be revisited by Council another night. 

