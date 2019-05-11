Clear
Learning the stories of Albert Lea through "The Biggest Fish Story"

To kick off the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener, writers in Albert Lea compiled a collection of short stories called "The Biggest Fish Story."

Posted: May. 11, 2019 12:22 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - 

Albert Lea is the heart of Lake Country in Southern Minnesota which is why hearing the stories of some of their talented writers is the perfect way to kick off a Minnesotan weekend. 

At the Albert Lea Art Center, writers young and old got together to sign their baby: "The Biggest Fish Story." But the book appeals to more than just anglers. 

"You don't have to fish or even like to fish to enjoy reading some of the things in this book," Susan Joyce said. 

In fact, you'll find a little bit of everything in this collection. 

"There's something for everyone in this book," Joyce said. "There's humor, there's sadness, there's deep thoughts. There is slice of life." 

One writer, Sara Aeikens wrote a story called, "An Adventure while Walking in Albert Lea." Her story was about doing the crab legs on abandoned railroad tracks. 

"I decided, ok, I'll get on my hands and knees," Aeikens said. "When I got to the water, I looked down and thought I better be really careful. My knees started to work from the tides. Then I said, I'll do it crab leg style. That was kind of the funny part." 

Why did she decide to write about this unlikely topic? 

"How many people do you see that has ever done that, huh?" 

Her tale is one slice of this diverse book: reminding people of what we share which is the human experience. 

"It's a taste that we are people from all walks and all interests and can relate to everyone else around the state," Joyce said. 

Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
