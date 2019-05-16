Some southern MN police officers on duty outside of patrol cars

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Seven new police officers are going "beyond the badge" by interacting with kids in the Rochester community outside of their police cars.

One example is Joe Mueller - a newly-sworn police officer who was a carpenter and is showing kids how to use different tools. For him, it's the chance to get to know a community he looks forward to serving.

"Each day is a new experience for all these kids around here," Officer Joe Mueller said. "They can see us out in the community and they can actually enjoy us and know we're out helping, we're out here showing our support for them."

Milayna Zwiener is involved with the Boys and Girls Club and is grateful to interact with officers in a more one-on-one atmosphere.

"When they are in their squad cars, they are mostly doing work," Zweiner said. "I feel like you can get more in trouble because you feel like they are looking for someone. When they are in here, they are just hanging out, being social."

The 7 new police officers started in April but will get their badges in June.