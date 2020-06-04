Better supporting marginalized communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

McKay Bram is a woman in Rochester who acknowledges her privilege.

"Getting a job has always been fairly easy for me," Bram said. "I got into almost college I applied for. Are those things because of my own merit? Probably, yes. But also because they were made easier because I'm white."

Her experiences in America are vastly different from people of color like Danny Solis - who is a Chicano in America.

"We saw that we were treated differently by the police, we were followed in stores," Solis said. "We were denied opportunities, my parents worked really hard but they were denied opportunities in life."

Rachel Zhang is Chinese-American and also understands.

"I have faced my fair share of micro-aggressions which are samller, racially charged incidents like jokes about my eyes," Zhang said.

Across America - and even globally - people are taking a stance as they build solidarity through protests.

Social media movements like the hashtag #blackouttuesday are also gaining momentum. But there is more to be done.

"Listen to their stories," Zhang said. "For me, especially with everything that's been going on. I've been talking to my black friends seeing how they feel if they are okay, as well as what they want to see me do as my ally."

Solis says it's going to be a slow process before we achieve change.

"The job is never done," Solis said. "I don't think there's one big thing like a March on Washington or blackout Tuesday or whatever it may be that's going to do the trick. Because to really change the environment we live in, when any environment changes, it's through erosion and slow change."

Zhang is organizing a peaceful protest with other students from Rochester Public Schools this Saturday. It will be from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Park in Rochester. Attendees must have masks.