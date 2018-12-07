ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Rochester paid tribute to one of America's greats -- 41st President George HW Bush.
The bell of honor was rung 7 times, the 7th representing the loss of life at Soldiers Field Park.
Bush was buried alongside his deceased wife Barbara and Robin at his Presidential Library in College Station.
Related Content
- Rochester Pays Tribute to George HW Bush with Bell Ringing Ceremony
- Former President George H.W. Bush has Died
- President George HW Bush returns to capital to lie in state (with live video)
- Postal Service closing offices and suspending deliveries to honor George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- Clear Lake golf course pays tribute to patriots
- President H.W. Bush and Mrs. Bush have strong ties to Mayo Clinic
- "Ring of Fire"
- Stolen 1958 class ring reunited with Rochester family
- Two chiefs sworn into office at 'historic' ceremony in Rochester
Scroll for more content...