Rochester Pays Tribute to George HW Bush with Bell Ringing Ceremony

The bell is rung for fallen veterans who have dedicated their lives to service.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 11:12 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Rochester paid tribute to one of America's greats -- 41st President George HW Bush. 

The bell of honor was rung 7 times, the 7th representing the loss of life at Soldiers Field Park. 

Bush was buried alongside his deceased wife Barbara and Robin at his Presidential Library in College Station. 

Clouds will take their time to exit with some very cold air right behind.
