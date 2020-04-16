Getting beer and wine to-go

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Minnesota Senate voted to allow customers to buy up to a six-pack of beer or bottle of wine with takeout orders. One bar manager at Cameo says the struggling industry could use all the help it can get.

"It's just trying to keep afloat, like keep things going, you can see a lot of my friends and people I have that grew up in the industry all the way from Vegas to New York, they just talk about, trying to scratch and claw to keep their businesses going, you're giving them every advantage they have, hopefully they can use it," Darrell Langdon, the bar manager, said.

The city of Rochester recently raised liquor license fees, but they have deferred that payment without any penalty until November. As for the alcohol sales bill- the Minnesota House is expected to approve it tomorrow.