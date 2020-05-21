Restaurateurs react to Governor

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Curbside pickup has become standard operating procedure for restaurants. David owns Great Wall in Rochester and just isn't satisfied.

"Customers when they come in here and they always wait longer than regular time," David said.

Canadian Honker owner Joe Powers is both angry and disappointed diners won't be able to eat inside his popular restaurant.

"Extremely upset because most of us in the industry thought we were going to 25 percent," Powers said. "My phone is completely blown up with restaurant owners, they are outraged."

Outdoor seating is too limited for Powers.

"Outdoor seating works to a point if you have good weather," Powers said. "It's going to be really tricky if we have 50 people outside and it starts raining and I don't know what we are going to do with the people. We just eel there's really been a discrimination against the restaurant people itself in our industry."

Forager head brewer Austin Jevne believes the Governor made the right call.

"I think it was a very responsible choice," Jevne said. "We are definitely prepared to do some sort of light opening and this kind of fell into right what we were planning on anyways even if they were allowed to fully open."

For restaurant owners dependent on volume and indoor seating - frustration is building.

"I would like to see it be a lot more aggressive approach, at least 25 percent inside the restaurant," Powers said. "We need to get started."