Rallying to support businesses after fire

KIMT News 3 continues to cover the aftermath of a devastating fire that destroyed two businesses in Blooming Prairie - the blaze happened at the end of January. The owners of a popular bakery and Sportsstitch - a one-stop logo shop - are left picking up the pieces. Now the community is rallying to show support through a benefit and silent auction.

Posted: Feb 15, 2020 9:54 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. -

"The Bakery" owner Gregg Fristedt says the demolition of his bakery costs much more than what he thought - that's why Blooming Prairie is rallying together to help him.

"It's more of a community thing - everybody feels so bad for him," Connie Trom said. "And not so much about the money but just the sharing of concern."

Residents know how to show support. One little girl wore a donut dress and hundreds of items got put up for auction. Maybe this is all because Blooming Prairie knows how to bond after misfortune.

"Prior to our football team winning state, we've had a really tough couple of years," Trom said.

Fristedt worked 70-90 hours a week at his bakery for 23 and a half years. He knows others are struggling as much as he is.

"There's a deep sense of loss - they've lost not only a place they've been going a long time for a long time for coffee, for donuts, cakes, all kinds of stuff, but just the socialization aspect," Fristedt said.

The future is unclear.

"We have to get over this first, get through insurance stuff, then make things happen with a different building," Fristedt said.

But he'll have a lot of people behind him when he does make it happen.

"We don't know the future, whatever it's gonna be, but whatever it is, we got it," Fristedt said.

In a bid that hasn't been written down, Fristedt estimates the demolition will cost $150,000. The owner of Sportsstitch also tells KIMT News 3 they got a permit from Blooming Prairie to operate their business out of their home.

