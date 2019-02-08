Bad Season for Snow Plow Drivers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Robert Langanki, the maintenance supervisor at Minnesota Department of Transportation says drivers are more reckless than ever this year because they are not planning ahead.

"Been a bad season so far," Langanki said.

He believes drivers need to stop for a second before hitting the gas pedal.

"It's a high-speed environment, it seems like nowadays," Langanki said. "Everybody has a plan during July 1st, it takes them 22 minutes to get to work. They expect that too in January."

Langanki has one thing he wants drivers to do.

"We're asking people, you got to slow down and remember it's still winter," Langanki said. "There's gonna be ice out there, snowfall, limited visibility."