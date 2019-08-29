Building resilience for the school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Walk outside the Mayo Civic Center and you'll find teens posing for their senior portraits. Being a student in today's world, however, isn't always as pretty as a picture.

"Right now, college is becoming highly competitive, especially with social media, everything is on blast, students can see so much more information," Nicole Schmitgen, a student at Mayo High said.

While teens are burned out from the pressure cooker, there are options for relief.

"Just finding things that can bring you that satisfaction, whether that's reading a book, being outside, drinking coffee, listening to music," Mason Schlief, a student at University of Minnesota Rochester said.

Perhaps the trick is to make mental health a priority when confronted by a world more focused on busy bees rather than happy ones.

"This is a really great opportunity to take that first step," Schlief said.